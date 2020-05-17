Covid-19: 22 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, total at 6,894 – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 22 new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of positive cases to 6,894, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Out of the 22 new cases, five were imported cases while the other 17 were locally transmitted, out of which nine cases involved non-Malaysians,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a press conference in Putrajaya giving the daily update on the Covid-19 situation.

No deaths were recorded today, making the death toll from the virus stand at 113.

Dr Noor Hisham said that currently, there are a total of 1,210 active cases, with 13 cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) out of which seven require ventilator support.

Meanwhile, 59 cases were recorded to have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 5,571.