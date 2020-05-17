Covid-19: Sarawak records zero new positive case for fourth consecutive day today

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded zero new positive Covid-19 case for the fourth consecutive day today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that four cases have recovered and were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The total number of recoveries have climbed to 432 which represents 79.41 per cent out of the overall cases,” it added.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said seven cases were recorded today while 29 cases were still pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 544 cases and 17 deaths.

Currently, 94 cases are still being treated at hospitals with one being warded at the intensive care unit.

The committee also said a total of 1,246 person under surveillance (PUS) were recorded today and have been isolated and quarantined at hotels around the state.

“This brings the total number of PUS being quarantined at 34 hotels to 3,016,” it said, adding that 5,181 PUS have completed their quarantine so far.

Meanwhile, SDMC said a total of 4,944 inter-district travel application have been received at 28 police district headquarters across the state, bringing the total number of applications to 26,992 thus far.

“Out of the total, 25,237 were approved and 1,755 have been rejected,” it said.

It also said 27,740 economic sector notifications have been received.

On the number of students returning from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan, the committee has coordinated the return of 6,331 students.

“In addition, SDMC has also coordinated a total of 1,702 local students in Sarawak to return to their respective hometowns,” it added.