Dayak community in Sarawak agree with govt directive to avoid ‘ngabang’ during Gawai

KUCHING: Members of the Dayak community in Sarawak acknowledge that the fight to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus pandemic is far more important than celebrating the Gawai Dayak celebration this year.

Some members of the Dayak community interviewed today agreed that the celebrations could wait as there were more important matters to address such as combating the pandemic.

This comes after the state government has advised the community here to forgo ‘ngabang’ or house-to-house visiting this year to break the Covid-19 chain of transmission.

Paulonio Peter, a car salesman from Kampung Bunan Gega, Serian, said that he accepted the fact that he would be at home for Gawai Dayak and he hoped that his fellow villagers would do the same.

“I also do not want to go back to my village as we can never know if those who are from the town areas might spread the virus to those in the village and I would not want that,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Paulonio also said that he was very worried that Covid-19 will spread if celebrations in masses were done and it would be a scary scenario for him if the virus spreads in his village during the celebration period as many older folks could be found in the villages and statistics have shown that old folks are more susceptible to the disease.

Apart from that, he also worried that there is a chance that an asymptomatic carrier of the disease would mingle around with people during celebration which would defeat the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the virus.

For civil servant Melvin Mitchell, he opined that it was a good move from the government to disallow any Gawai open houses this year, as he personally felt it was not a good idea to have any open houses while efforts to break the chain of transmission were still being conducted.

“My family’s safety is my first priority, so it is not wise to gather and celebrate Gawai Dayak this year. We can still celebrate Gawai Dayak next year,” said Melvin.

Melvin also said that he and his family will not be going back to village for Gawai Dayak this year as he and his family will celebrate it moderately with close family members or relative without doing any open house this year.

Meanwhile, Edward Baran felt that it was a tough but necessary decision by the government, given that the situation in the state is still at a fragile stage.

“Gawai Dayak, among others, is a celebration of gatherings, reunions among families and friends. Such events risk a possible second wave of outbreak,” said Edward.

Like Melvin, Edward also said that he would only stay in Kuching and probably visit the houses of a few close family members while doing everything according to standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the state government.

As for Henry Ilon Jalel, who a community leader from Ulu Paku, Spaoh in Betong division, even if his villagers want to celebrate Gawai Dayak, he would have to explain that the fight to combat the Covid-19 outbreak is far more important than the celebration although it is a tradition.

“First of all it is important for everyone to follow the directives by the government. Secondly we do not want this virus to spread in our village all because of a celebration which could be done when the Covid-19 pandemic is no more,” said Henry.

Recently Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman reminded Sarawakians that they were not allowed to go for ‘ngabang’ or house to house visiting during the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations.

Uggah said he had to made this point clear after many Sarawakians thought they could still return home for festivities following the announcement of the SOP yesterday.

“We know the feelings of the people regarding festivities. I am also not going to hold Gawai open house this year. But under this special situation and war against Covid-19, efforts must continue to be made to ensure that the chain of infection is broken,” said Uggah during the time.

He made the statement after being quoted saying that SDMC would allow open house visits during the coming Hari Raya and Gawai celebrations but for only one day in line with the earlier decision announced by the federal government.