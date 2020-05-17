Deputy PKR Sarawak Youth chief Steve Teo leaves party

MIRI: Deputy Youth chief of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak, Steve Teo, has confirmed that he had tendered his resignation as party member on April 17.

“As many friends are asking about my latest political status, I feel that I have the responsibility to answer them. Since Miri is already declared as green zone for Covid- 19, I believe this is the appropriate time to get things settled.

“I had already submitted my resignation letter as a PKR member on April 17, 2020,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Teo, who was also Miri PKR Youth chief, said he did not harbour any hard feeling towards PKR, which he described as ‘a multiracial national party’.

He also expressed his appreciation to the party, where he had been a member for the past seven years.

“I would never forget the great time (I had) in this multiracial party, and never regret to join it at the first instance, as there were not many Sarawak local-based opposition (parties) available at that moment.

“I wish to record special thanks to Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng, PKR Sarawak Youth chief Saifunnizam Sam and the other leaders in the party.”

Teo said the decision to leave the party was not easy but he realised that he would prefer to continue his struggle through a local Sarawakian platform to help ‘the beloved Sarawakians’, be it a charity organisation, non-governmental organisation (NGO) or a political party.

He is currently observing and studying local-based opposition parties and social groups before making any decision.

“Regardless, I will still continue to play my role as a political activist and social worker to advocate for Sarawakian rights, even though I am partyless currently.

“As a young political activist, I strongly believe that honesty is one of the priorities in the political world,” he said.