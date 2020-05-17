Ismail Sabri: Postgraduate research programme, Master’s, PhD students can return to campus

KUCHING: Postgraduate research programme students, including those taking their Master’s degree and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), are allowed to carry out academic activities in campus immediately, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the government felt that it was alright for them to return to campus to continue their Master’s and PhD programme, as they required special equipment at laboratories and workshops for research purposes.

“Each institute of higher learning is expected to see about 60 students returning only and it does not involve a big crowd,” said Ismail Sabri at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He said that the government reached the decision to allow over 31,000 of such students across 462 institutes of higher learning nationwide to return back to campus after listening to suggestions from the Ministry of Higher Education.

However, he stressed national, private and international primary and secondary schools were still not allowed to operate during this period.