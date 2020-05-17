Jeneri state assemblyman appointed 14th Kedah Menteri Besar

ALOR SETAR: Sultan Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah has consented to the appointment of Jeneri state assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as the new menteri besar.

Kedah state secretary Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim said the swearing-in ceremony of the 14th menteri besar will be held at 3 p.m. today at the Office of the Sultan of Kedah at Wisma Darul Aman here.

Earlier, he informed that Sultan Kedah met with all the state assemblymen on May 15 and found that Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir no longer had the support of the majority of them.

“His Majesty has consented to Datuk Seri Mukhriz’s resignation as menteri besar and that of the State Executive Councillors today, in line with Article 37(6) of the Kedah State Constitution.

“He also consented to the appointment of Jeneri state assemblyman as the new menteri besar as he has the support of the majority of the state assemblymen in accordance with the provisions under Article 35 and 37(2)(a) of the Kedah State Constitution,” he said in a press conference here today. – Bernama