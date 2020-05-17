‘Joint media statement not a final agreement’

MIRI: The joint media statement on State Sales Tax (SST) by Assistant Minister for Law, State and Federal Relations and Project Monitoring, Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh is not a final agreement between the Sarawak government and Petronas as it is still subjected to several conditions.

State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala said this in a press statement yesterday when referring to the joint media statement issued on May 8 which has attracted various comments and reactions in both the print and digital media including a video commentary alleging that Sarawak has sold its right over its oil and gas to Petronas.

Gerawat pointed out that the final agreement is subject to the following conditions:

The withdrawal of the appeal filed by Petronas in the Court of Appeal against the High Court decision in favour of the State confirming the legality and constitutionality of the Sales Tax Ordinance and the notice of assessment of sales tax issued to Petronas by the Sarawak Treasury.

The withdrawal of the civil suit by the State against Petronas for the recovery of the Sales Tax.

Finalisation of the terms for the withdrawal of Petronas appeal in the Court of Appeal as the parties are still negotiating the terms for withdrawal of the appeal and agreement being reached between Petronas and the State, for example, participation of the State in the oil and gas operations and business in Sarawak.

“I fully support YAB Chief Minister’s statement reported on the front page of The Borneo Post on May 15 where he said the joint statement is only an understanding and not a final and binding agreement and that Sarawak still retain its right over its oil and gas under the Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) which stipulates that a mining licence from the State government is required for any mining activities in Sarawak which include mining of petroleum and gas and other minerals.

“The State holds the licensing right under OMO as it has the rights to the oil and gas in Sarawak. The OMO is a pre-Malaysia Day law which is valid and still in force today.

“The PDA (Petroleum Development Act 1974) which was enacted well after OMO did not repeal OMO or grant Petronas exemption from any of our State laws. So OMO is still a good law which Petronas must comply with. PDA only granted Petronas exemption from the Petroleum Mining Act 1966 which is not applicable in Sarawak,” he pointed out.

In any event, Gerawat said the PDA is subject to the Federal Constitution, which is the supreme law of the country.

“Under Article 74(2) of the Federal Constitution and the Ninth Schedule thereof, List 1- Federal List, item 8(j) read together with List II-State List, item 2(c) of the same Schedule, Sarawak has the constitutional power to issue permits and licences for prospecting for mines and to issue mining leases as is provided for in OMO.

“Regardless of the PDA, Sarawak’s rights to our oil and gas as provided in OMO is recognised and affirmed by the constitutional provisions mentioned above.

“More importantly, the terms of any agreement with Petronas in respect of oil and gas which impact our MA63 rights can only be final if the MA63 Consultative Committee has agreed to such terms, and referred the same to the DUN, and a subsequent written agreement to that effect has been duly signed between Petronas and Sarawak government,” he explained.

He added based on his explanation, the various allegations and insinuations that Sarawak has sold or given up its oil and gas rights is erroneous and misleading.

“The High Court has ruled that Petronas is bound by and must comply with Sarawak laws governing oil and gas in Sarawak which include the Sales Tax Ordinance, Oil Mining Ordinance and Sarawak Land Code.

“Initially, Petronas refused to accept or to be bound by these Sarawak laws before the High Court’s decision or ruling because Petronas argued that PDA is the only law applicable to oil and gas exploration and production in Malaysia and that our State laws are not applicable,” said Gerawat who is also Mulu assemblyman.

He said the people must know and understand that the said joint statement is not a final agreement but it only set out the points of understanding as a basis for negotiating the final terms of agreement with Petronas, assuming both parties can come to a final agreement.

“Sarawak has not sold or given up its rights over its oil and gas in exchange for Petronas agreement to pay five per cent Sales Tax for 2019 amounting to RM2 billion. If the penalty on late payment by Petronas and the Sales Tax paid by the other oil companies like Shell, Murphy, Nippon n other PSC Operators, are included the total amount of Sales Tax for 2019, it is much more than the RM2 billion mentioned in the said joint statement,” he pointed out.

In addition to the payment of annual Sales Tax, he said Petronas has also offered to give opportunity for the State and Petros to participate in the oil and gas operations ranging from upstream and downstream operations which can also give additional revenue and economic benefits for Sarawak.

Gerawat said Petronas is now offering a commercial settlement of the ongoing legal suit against them for Sales Tax (instead of engaging in protracted legal proceedings on the validity of PDA and the Petroleum Agreements there under and the Territorial Sea Act based on the following terms:

Petronas accept and agree to be bound by Sarawak laws applicable to oil and gas, such as Oil Mining Ordinance, Sales Tax Ordinance and Sarawak Land Code (which Petronas refused to recognise and accept before the High Court decision)

Petronas agree to pay Sales Tax (the annual amount of which is estimated to be more than double the amount of the annual five per cent royalty/cash payment by Petronas to the State). The other Product Sharing Contract (PCS) contractors to Petronas (eg Shell, Murphy, Nippon) have started paying their five per cent Sales Tax without any objection.

Petronas agree to offer direct participation by Sarawak government/Petros in oil and gas operations and business (ranging from upstream to downstream operations/business)

Sarawak agree to reaffirm Petronas sole rights to oil and gas under PDA and the Petroleum Agreements under which Sarawak has been paid an annual 5 per cent royalty/cash payment by Petronas.

On the PDA, Gerawat said both the State and Petronas have their respective legal position as to whether or not PDA is applicable to Sarawak.

“We are not questioning the validity of PDA itself as a law duly passed by Parliament, but only its applicability to Sarawak. As this issue has been a long standing controversy and attracted a lot of public interest and so many different views and opinions having been expressed by various parties, I would suggest for this issue to be put to rest once and for all by referring the issue to the Federal Court.

“Either the State government or Petronas can refer this issue to the Federal Court under Article 128(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution for an advisory opinion which will be legal binding or under Article 130 of the Federal Constitution for the exercise of its original jurisdiction by making a legal pronouncement on the dispute,” he said.

He added that any purported agreement by the State to accept the PDA and the related Petroleum agreements will not be valid or legally binding if in fact the PDA and the related petroleum agreements are declared by the court to be unconstitutional and not applicable to Sarawak. It is in the interest of both the State and Petronas to refer the PDA to the Federal Court for a final decision to put to rest all controversies regarding the applicability of the PDA to Sarawak.

“Sarawak government will continue to pursue strategies to ensure equitable and meaningful participation of the State and economic benefit from our oil and gas resources.

“We applaud and support our Chief Minister’s unceasing effort and determination to secure additional revenue for Sarawak from our oil and gas. Our Chief Minister had secured an additional source of revenue for the State to finance all the development plans he has for the State.

“This is just the beginning as there is more to come now that the Court had decided that Petronas is not exempted from complying with State laws applicable to oil and gas.

“Many of those who have been very critical of the said joint media statement are just mere armchair critics who have done nothing to fight for and secure additional revenue and benefit for the State from our oil and gas resources just like what our Chief Minister has been doing and will continue to do,” he concluded in the statement.