KPJ Sabah distributes bubur lambuk to hospitals

KOTA KINABALU: KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital distributed ‘homemade’ bubur lambuk (savoury porridge) to the frontliners of Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 (QEH1), Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 (QEH2) and Hospital Wanita & Kanak-kanak Likas (HWKKL) on Friday, in conjunction with the month of Ramadan.

Miranda Harumal, Chief Executive Officer of KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital, said that unlike the previous two consecutive years, the distribution of bubur lambuk this year was extra special with the collaboration of Sazarice Sdn Bhd which sponsored the rice, dates and mineral water, while our staff at KPJ Staff prepared the bubur lambuk.

“Besides strengthening the working relationship with our colleagues and friends at QEH1, QEH2 and HWKKL, this distribution of bubur lambuk is also a way of giving (sedekah infaq) which is highly encouraged during this holy month of Ramadan, and to show our special appreciation to all the frontlines who have worked relentlessly since the beginning of the pandemic,” added Miranda.

In spite of the challenging period with the movement control order (MCO), a total of 1,200 containers of bubur lambuk were prepared by KPJ Sabah’s staff at its homegrown, while adhering to strict social distancing, usage of face masks and frequent hand hygiene throughout the preparation.

A total of 250 containers of bubur lambuk were handed over to Dr William Gotulis, director of QEH1, Dr Hj Razak bin Tambi, director of QEH2 and Dr Tan Bee Hwai, director HWKKL, by Miranda.

Representatives from Sazarice were also present during the distribution ceremony.

As an annual affair, the staff, doctors and patients of KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital also received the delightful savoury porridge.

With continuous support and team effort, the overall cooking, packing and distribution of Bubur Lambuk by KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital was again a great success.