Malaysians holding PR in different country allowed to return to said country – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Malaysians holding Permanent Resident (PR) status in a different country will be allowed to return to that country during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We allow Malaysians who wish to return to the country in which they hold permanent residency. However, it will be a one-way trip as they will not be allowed to return until the CMCO has ended,” said Ismail Sabri during a press conference at Putrajaya today.

He reminded that the country’s policy for the time being was that all foreigners were denied entry into the country while Malaysians from abroad would be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period upon returning.

On a separate development, he said the National Security Council was still drafting the standard operating procedures for organisers who have requested for media coverage during Covid-19 outbreak.

This was in response of a recent viral photo allegedly showing a group of media practitioners not observing social distancing while covering an event at a Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Ismail Sabri also said that he was confident that CMCO would come to an end if everyone plays their part in adhering to the restrictions issued and the downward trend of positive Covid-19 cases continues.