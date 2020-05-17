Man caught purchasing petrol, diesel for reselling in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: After a week of intelligence work at a gas station in Telupid, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sandakan caught a local 25-year-old man for purchasing petrol and diesel, believed for reselling, at about 6am yesterday.

The suspect was found with 500 litres of petrol and 265 litres of diesel in barrels at the back of a four-wheel Toyota Vigo, estimated to be worth about RM1,039.25.

The items were seized and the suspect was arrested for interrogation, said head of KPDNHEP Sandakan branch, Mohamad Hashim.

He said the intelligence and investigation that led to the arrest were conducted following complaints about embezzlement of subsidized petroleum fuel by a buyer who did not have any written permission from control supplier, as well as misconduct by a gas station’s owner.

“We are going to take action against the suspect under Section 21 read with Regulation 3 (1) of Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, Control of Supplies Act 1961, for possessing petrol and diesel with the intention of reselling.

“KPDNHEP Sandakan will take stern against embezzlement activity done by any individual and gas station owners.

“If found guilty, an individual faces up to RM1 million fine and imprisonment of not more than three years for first offence, and RM2 million fine or second offence. For gas station companies, they face maximum RM3 million fine for first offence, and not more than RM5 million fine for second offence, upon conviction,” he said.

Mohamad advised all gas station owners not to take advantage and sell petroleum fuel to any individual who does not possess written approval from the authority.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that in April and early May, the Maritime Enforcement Agency had handed over five arrests, all immigrants, who were allegedly involved in smuggling of petroleum and controlled items.

He said all the five suspects were currently detained in Sandakan Prison while waiting for rementioning of the case on June 16, in a Sessions Court here.

He also revealed that KPDNHEP Sandakan had seized RM340,330 worth of items, issued RM12,500 worth of compounds this year until May 16.

A total of 97 cases were recorded by KPDNHEP Sandakan during the same duration, and it has inspected a total of 3907 premises here.