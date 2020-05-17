One-day Parliament sitting shows PN’s lack of confidence – Sandakan MP

SANDAKAN: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sandakan Member of Parliament (MP), Vivian Wong said that by refusing to allow any motion to be debated during the coming parliament session, the Perikatan National (PN) government demonstrates the lack of confidence in securing the support of the majority MPs to govern the country.

“Inadvertently, this action by PN itself admits its status as the backdoor government,” she said when responding to the Parliament sitting notice issued on Wednesday.

She said the coming Parliament sitting had been further shortened to only having the Yang Dipertuan Agong’s Royal Address, denying elected representatives their chance to carry out their duty.

“The Parliament was originally scheduled to open on March 9, 2020, but was postponed to May 18, 2020 by the PN government in a move to avoid any possibility of its legitimacy being challenged in the Parliament. A press statement by the Speaker later on confirmed that Prime Minister (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin has instructed the Parliament session to be cut short in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“As an elected Member of Parliament, I am utterly disappointed by the action of our backdoor government, cowardly trying to hide behind the current crisis to obstruct the process of parliamentary democracy.

“The Prime Minister himself announced on May 4 the major reopening of the country’s economy after nearly six weeks of lockdown. Yet, he is telling the world now that while most can go back to work or even go for a few rounds of golf, the highest law-making body in the country cannot convene due to the Covid-19 situation. This is truly a pathetic excuse that makes a mockery of our parliamentary process,” Vivian said.

“Under a national crisis of such proportion which we are currently facing, any responsible government will make full use of the Parliament to table a new national budget to help the country to fight the pandemic in the immediate term, and to chart the way forward for our country’s economy recovery in the long term.

“Sadly, this backdoor government not only having none of this, but was instead, only interested in grabbing all the high-profile positions in GLCs (government-linked companies) for their party members. This goes to show how much it really cares about the country’s and people’s well-being.

“It is indeed a dark day in our nation’s history as the Parliament has been hijacked by a backdoor government that is too afraid to face the people of Malaysia,” she said.