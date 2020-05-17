Only 100 allowed to visit Sabah parks

KOTA KINABALU: Only 100 people can visit any of the 24 parks and marine parks in the state after the government allowed domestic tourism.

Sabah Parks director Maklarin Lakim yesterday said the limit will be enforced at all parks and national parks, including Kinabalu park and on Mount Kinabalu.

“By lowering the numbers we will have better control of the crowds, especially on the use of washrooms and other facilities,” he said during a visit to the Tunku Abdul Rahman marine park here yesterday.

Maklarin said people are still not keen to come out due to the movement control order and because it is still the middle of the fasting month. He was confident that the number of visitors would pick up eventually.

Tunku Abdul Rahman Park which reopened to visitors yesterday, is one of the most visited marine parks in the state with over 300,000 visitors per year during the peak of Sabah’s tourism boom.

The national park is located between 3km and 8km from Kota Kinabalu and comprises the islands of Gaya, Manukan, Sulug, Batu Sapi and Mamutik.

Mount Kinabalu, a world heritage site, and the national Kinabalu Park is also one of the state’s most lucrative tourism destinations in Sabah.

Sabah registered a 16.4 per cent drop in tourists (both international and domestic) to 567,108 compared with 678,128 tourists in the same period last year due to Covid-19.