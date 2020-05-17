PKR Kanowit branch committee members leave party

SIBU: All elected committee members of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kanowit branch for 2018-2021 have decided to leave the party with immediate effect.

In announcing this today, the branch former chairman George Chen said with the predicament that the party is facing at this juncture, the branch’s elected committee members have unanimously agreed with the decision.

“We thank the previous party leadership for giving us the platform to serve the community as well as the nation,” he said in a press statement issued here this afternoon.

Chen said the call for the principles of co-existence in a multi-racial, multi-religious and culturally diverse society by the PKR’s constitution were the main attractions and reasons for thousands of people from all walks-of-life, regardless of age groups from Sarawak to join the party since 1999.

He said in the past 20 over years, party members had gone through good times and difficult encounters in their cause of action and the glorious moment was no other than the 14th General Election, when PKR had become the biggest political party among the Pakatan Harapan component parties, and in the first time of Malaysian history that had gone into a “two-party-system”.

However, he lamented that good time did not prevail for long as due to inner squabbles after the party election in Nov 2018, the party had split into two factions and it had indirectly caused the fall of Pakatan Harapan regime at the end of February 2020.

“It was rather disheartening that we have spent more than two decades of hard works, dedications, time and financial efforts in our initiatives and capacities to build the party to what it has been today. But the new MPN and the Central Party Leadership not only did not value and recognise our input as they have chosen to carry out a “witch-hunt” by sacking a few senior party leaders in Sarawak who had contributed positively for the building of the party and the nation.

“Among all those, the majority of Cabang Kanowit’s committee members could no longer tolerate any further by being tagged as ‘traitors’, as most of us did not participate in what they so-called ‘cartel’ within the party’s internal struggle.

“We have also revealed to the higher authority with regards to the aforesaid issue but to no avail. A great leader once upon a time mentioned that it is acceptable for the party to have differences in opinions and factions but the party leaders should when and how to unite them because our enemy is not within the party,” Chen said.