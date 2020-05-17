PKR Mas Gading leaders quit posts, party

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Mas Gading chairman Boniface Willie Tumek and deputy chairman Francis Teron Kadap have resigned from their posts and the party with immediate effect.

In a statement to thesundaypost, Boniface said he and Francis decided to leave the party as the national leadership in recent times seemed no longer inclined to uphold and live up to the ideals of justice and equality for all.

According to him, PKR’s overriding objective was propelling president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the office of prime minister, leading key provisions in the party’s constitution to promote and safeguard the principles of justice within the party to be ignored.

“We are also greatly concerned that the state leadership was effectively prevented by the national leadership to live out the ideals and spirit of the Kuching Declaration of 2012 in the running of the party’s affairs in Sarawak.

“In view of all this, we have concluded that the aspirations of the national leadership are no longer compatible with our aspirations for the ‘rakyat’ (people) in Sarawak; hence, we decide to exit PKR,” said Boniface.

He said before they arrived at their decision, they had lengthy in-depth discussions with other members of the branch’s leadership and consequently, at least half of the line-up would also tender their resignations in due course.

Boniface said moving forward, the autonomy of Sarawak as equal partner in the Federation of Malaysia would be the main consideration in their future political undertakings, should they choose to remain active in politics.

On Larry Sng’s statement on Facebook that mass resignations were expected in PKR Sarawak, Boniface said it seemed that the new PKR Sarawak chairman just ‘could not wait for them to leave’.

“We’re not yet on the list of grassroots leaders to be sacked but he fully expects us to exit the party one way or the other.

“Under such circumstances, it is impossible for us to not consider leaving the party,” he said.

On Friday, Sng wrote on Facebook that PKR Sarawak would see a number of resignations by grassroots leaders aligned to the previous leadership – stretching from Mas Gading, to Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Petra Jaya, Kanowit, Lanang, Lubok Antu, and Bintulu branches.

He said this should not come as a surprise as rumours of their defection had been ‘an open secret’ for many weeks.