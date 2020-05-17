PKR Stampin committee members resign

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Stampin committee members have resigned en masse.

In a statement yesterday, the 15 members led by former branch chief Fabian Ngui announced their resignation from all party positions and the party with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the lofty ambitions of the party formed in 1998 on the momentum of social reforms remained unfulfilled, while recent events revealed that the party leadership was only focused on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s personal ambition to become the prime minister.

“We in Sarawak are not keen on participating in this personal agenda. Sarawak’s autonomy via the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) within the party were never taken seriously, as party matters continued to be decided from Peninsular Malaysia.

“Further, there is no more room for having alternative views in the party. Throughout the country, members are being terminated for having dissenting opinions – it is the party’s way of telling us it’s the ‘president’s way or the highway’. To them, justice is merely a slogan to fish for votes,” claimed the statement.

The statement noted that the termination of former PKR Stampin chief See Chee How was the last straw for members.

“To us, he (See) was the voice of justice and reason within the party. If anyone could convince party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, it would have been him.

“The draconian act by Peninsular Malaysia to terminate him, without even a show cause letter, indicated to us that all hope is gone.”

The former committee members assured all supporters that their decision was not made lightly, but only after many long, hard conversations with friends and family.

“We had arrived at this moment through circumstances wholly under the control of the party in Peninsular Malaysia. Nonetheless, principles and the people are by far more important.

“It is the people who make the party and not otherwise. It is also abundantly clear that we in Sarawak need to stand up for ourselves and our principles independent from outside influence,” said the statement.

It stressed that the group would continue to support See and former PKR Sarawak chief Baru Bian.

“Their principles, mettle and leadership have been unwavering throughout and inspire us all. They have further assured us that their priority is Sarawak, her people, their prosperity, their health, and their development,” it added.

The other committee members who have resigned are Loo Chao Ming, Narawi Palayan Miniandi, Desmond Kho, Raymond Tan Teng Chin, Kwang Swee Min, Adrian Ngo Ching Loong, Jeffery Mok, Leon Lee, See Xiang Hong, Andrew Voon, Kho Chung Hong, Then Sin Fah, Phay Soon Chieh, and George Liew.