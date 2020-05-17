Pos Malaysia launches limited edition Aidilfitri 2020 stamps

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia has launched a limited edition stamp collection, featuring a combination of Islamic design pattern (Arabes) and kufic calligraphy element, in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Its group chief executive officer Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor said the Hari Raya limited edition stamps are available online at www.eziemall.com and at 13 general post offices nationwide starting yesterday until tomorrow.

“The Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 stamps are priced at RM25 for each folder, with a face value of RM0.60 for each stamp and it is limited to only 1,000 folders. The stamp designs signify the meanings and values of Hari Raya such as ‘victory’, ‘thankfulness’ and ‘sincerity’,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said through this stamp series, Pos Malaysia hoped to create unity among Malaysians, to foster acceptance of each other’s beliefs and customs and most importantly to take care of each other during these trying times.

Meanwhile, Syed Md Najib said collectors and the public could open a Standing Order Deposit Account (SODA) to purchase the latest stamp collection while enjoying exclusive deals offered by SODA.

“Those interested can register at any post office in Malaysia or online at www.posonline.com.my,” he said. — Bernama