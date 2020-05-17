Sarawak Rivers Board to look into alleged price hike for Tanjung Manis-Sarikei express boat route

KUCHING: Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) takes public complaints regarding the express boat fare hike for the Tanjung Manis-Sarikei-Tanjung Manis route seriously.

Its acting controller Lt (Rtd) Ding Tiew Wong when contacted said SRB Sarikei will investigate the matter.

The fare hike took effect today.

“Regarding the express boat fare hike notice by the operator, our enforcement in Sarikei will carry out further investigation. Any fare hike by the operator is not allowed,” said Ding.

On Saturday, a post went viral on Facebook regarding the express boat fare for Tanjung Manis- Sarikei- Tanjung Manis route was increased from RM10 to RM15 effective today.

The boat express fare for Pulau Bruit-Daro-Sarikei was also increased RM5, added the post.

The complaint received various reactions from people, with some thinking the fare hike was to cover operations costs during the Conditional Movement Control Order.

According to the commenter, previously, the express boat is capable of ferrying 40 passengers at one time, but due to the standard operating procedures which made social distancing mandatory, could only ferry 20 passengers at one time.