SFC investigating alleged killing of sun bear by a hunter

MIRI: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is investigating the alleged killing of a sun bear by a hunter in Sarawak.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre had claimed that a member of the Facebook group ‘Pemburu Malaysia’ from Sarawak had killed the protected animal during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The centre also alleged that other members of the group from Sarawak had also taken advantage of the MCO period to hunt other wildlife.

“SFC would like to clarify that the hunting also happened in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah. Upon checking and investigation made on the said FB page, the members are found to be from all over Malaysia and the page is for those ‘trigger-happy’ persons to show-off their bounties. Those activities have affected and influenced the local hunters in Sarawak to start joining the group and literally posted theirs on the page,” SFC chief executive Zolkipli Mohamad Aton said yesterday.

He said SFC was in the process of verifying the news and the genuine owner of the related Facebook account.

He also urged those with relevant information to contact SFC directly.

“The viral behaviour or even posting it in the newspapers somehow affects the ongoing investigation as the suspects would immediately remove their posts to avoid being detected or traced, and such a situation would make the investigation incomplete.

“There are some processes and procedures that need to be followed in the investigation and it takes time to conclude. So, please be patient.

“Let us do our work first. We will get back to you on the progress,” he said.

According to Zolkipli, hunting of wildlife is allowable with a licence in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, but not in Sarawak.

Sarawak does not issue hunting licences and the gun licence issued by the respective authorities is only for the purpose of crop protection, he added.

However, hunting for subsistence by local natives is allowed in Sarawak under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

Those who may have information about illegal activities can file reports by contacting SFC hotlines in Kuching (019-885 9996 / 013-8110150), Sibu (019-888 3561), Bintulu (019-822 3449 / 019-8332737), or Miri (019-822 4566 / 019-829 0994).