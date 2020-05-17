Supermarket lodges police report over closure allegation

LAHAD DATU: A supermarket here lodged a police report against an allegation made by an irresponsible party stating that it was closed due to Covid-19.

Econsave Cash and Carry Sdn Bhd Branch Manager, Nornajwa Helisal said they lodged a police report so that the authority could investigate and take action against the irresponsible party.

Nornajwa said the supermarket has always complied with the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) set by the government during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“All aspects under the SOP were fully complied with including prioritizing the safety of our employees and customers.

“All customers are required to get their temperature checked before entering the supermarket. They are also required to sanitize their hands and wear a face mask,” she said.

Nornajwa said the employees were also required to obey the SOP and sanitizing procedure on their trolleys and equipment was always undertaken during their operation.

She did not rule out that the spread of false information about their supermarket was aimed at sabotaging their premises.

The spread of false information alleging that the premises was not safe due to Covid-19 infection has cast doubt among customers.

“We hope that the customers will not believe the rumor and they should refer to our official website or social media sites for any information,” she added.