Teachers’ Day celebrated virtually with web-based activities

KUCHING: Teachers’ Day has been celebrated virtually, as part of the new normal, via several web-based activities since last month.

Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Ahmad Malie said the activities were organised by the Education Ministry and state Education Department.

“KGBS is confident that teachers are able to follow these activities with full dedication as this year’s celebration is historic, being the first Teachers’ Day to be celebrated virtually in the country.

“Even though the celebration is not as joyous as usual, KGBS hopes that this will inject new spirit to all the educators, especially those serving in Sarawak. Teachers all have a role to build the new generation, even with the new normal,” he said in a statement for Teachers’ Day yesterday.

Ahmad noted that this year has been a challenge for teachers following the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Following the MCO directive, all gatherings and assemblies are prohibited. This prohibition has a great impact on educators to celebrate Teachers’ Day with merriment.

“Even so, KGBS congratulates and thanks the Education Ministry and state Education Department for continuing to celebrate Teachers’ Day, which falls on May 16 each year,” he said, adding that the state-level celebration is expected to be held next month.