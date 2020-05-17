Vehicles trying to sneak across state borders more than doubled yesterday – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,248 vehicles that tried to cross state borders with the excuse of wanting to return to their hometowns yesterday were forced by the police to turn back, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said.

He said the number was more than double of those attempting to do the same the day before.

“The day before yesterday I announced that 508 vehicles were asked to turn back, and yesterday, some 1,248 vehicles which tried to cross state borders in an attempt to return to their hometowns were also asked to turn back.

“This means the number of those trying to sneak their way home had doubled,” he said at the daily media briefing on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri had also this warning to those who somehow managed to sneak their way through police roadblocks: “There is no guarantee that you will not be stopped at the roadblocks when you return to the cities.”

“You may be thrilled with having snuck across but as for your journey back to the states where you work, there is no guarantee,” he said.

He also said that the police have mounted 147 inter-state roadblocks across the country and have inspected 218,027 vehicles so far.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also urged community leaders and voluntary bodies such as Rela to educate their respective community members on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988( Act 342).

He said there were many, especially those from the rural communities, who are still not well informed about the law and the implication of violating its provisions.

“When you are the community leader, you have a role to play in instilling awareness on the importance of Act 342 and the implications and penalties if the law is violated.

“Everyone must work together with the government to help create awareness on this, especially during the Aidilfitri festive season,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said the police detained 132 individuals for violating standard operating procedures yesterday, all of whom have since been remanded. – Bernama