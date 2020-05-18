Agong wants govt to find ways to assist Covid-19-hit companies, businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the government needs to look for ways to help companies and businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Majesty expressed hope that the initiatives taken by the Economic Action Council, including the the RM260 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package to protect the welfare of the rakyat and the country’s economy, could be felt quickly.

“The package was a huge and extraordinary one. Therefore, it needs to be fully supported by all quarters.

“I’m confident that with good cooperation and cohesion, the challenges faced will be resolved together, insyaAllah,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said in his royal address when opening the third term of the 14th Parliament here today.

His Majesty expressed concern over the current challenges affecting Malaysia which practises open economy.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong believes that the government will continue to strive to minimise the impacts on the rakyat and the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said even though many industries and businesses were affected by Covid-19, employers should not lay off their workers arbitrarily.

“All quarters should be willing to make sacrifices to ease the burden of the rakyat and save the country’s economy,” he said. – Bernama