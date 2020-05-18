Are you belittling Agong’s decision? MCA asks Sandakan MP

SANDAKAN: Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Central Committee member Datuk Chew Kok Woh asked if Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong was belittling the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision for saying that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was a backdoor government.

“Vivian Wong kept saying that PN is a backdoor government; wasn’t she interviewed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong when she supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad? Is she aware of our Federal Constitution and Agong’s prerogative? Is she belittling our Agong’s decree and intelligence?

“I now ask her, what about the 2018 Sabah Warisan, DAP (Democratic Action Party), PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and Upko government? BN (Barisan Nasional) government and the then Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman were legally sworn in but due to back door arrangement and trading by Warisan, DAP, PKR and Upko, BN lost its majority.

“Tan Sri Musa Aman’s case on the legality of his appointment as Sabah Chief Minister is still pending an appeal to the Federal Court. Isn’t it a backdoor government by Warisan, DAP, PKR and Upko government?” asked Chew who is also MCA Batu Sapi division chairman.

He believed a young MP like Vivian should be hard working to bring development to Sandakan as per her by-election manifestos especially the RM2.2 billion that she and her government promised to the people of Sandakan.

Vivian had said that by refusing to allow any motion to be debated during the coming parliament session, the PN government demonstrates the lack of confidence in securing the support of the majority MPs to govern the country.

“Inadvertently, this action by PN itself admits its status as the backdoor government,” she said.

She said the coming Parliament sitting had been further shortened to only having the Agong’s Royal Address, denying elected representatives their chance to carry out their duty.