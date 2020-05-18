Biodiversity Day 2020 goes digital

KUCHING: The Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) is organising its annual Biodiversity Day in conjunction with the International Day for Biological Diversity (IBD), which is observed annually on May 22.

For the first time since 2010, SBC will celebrate this public event in a digital format via its social media, giving it a new dimension and outreach in line with the current movement control order, according to a statement yesterday.

This year, the IBD’s theme is ‘Our Solutions are in Nature’ which places emphasis on hope, solidarity and the importance of working together at all levels to build a future of life in harmony with nature.

“The world learnt that the recent pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus originated from wildlife. However, it is incredible to know that some scientists have been trying to look for an answer to fight this pandemic from nature itself, in the form of natural products and herbal medicines,” the statement said.

To celebrate the many benefits that nature has to offer, SBC invites everyone to join in its first online activities lined up throughout May such as a photography contest that showcases ‘Nature through my Lens’, interactive science-based games, videos on how indigenous communities utilise local plants, herbal plants giveaway and many more. Social media users are encouraged to ‘like or follow’ SBC’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sarawak.biodiversity.centre for updates.

They are called to be part of the celebration and win a mystery gift. For more information on the programme, visit www.sbc.org.my.