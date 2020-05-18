‘Coffee shops will not fully recover for entire 2020’

KUCHING: Coffee shop operators here do not expect their business to return to pre-Movement Control Order (MCO) levels anytime soon, says Kuching Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association committee member Tan Yit Sheng.

He says this is despite business returning to about 40 per cent, following the reopening of most economic sectors under the Conditional MCO and customer’s dine-in allowed, versus just 15 per cent during the MCO when only food takeaways was permitted.

“Although there is obvious improvement in our business now that customers are allowed to dine in, it is still very challenging for coffee shop operators.

“But business is not yet back to 100 per cent level as seen previously. I suspect this is due to customers still being cautious during this Covid-19 pandemic period,” said Tan, who operates a coffee shop in Gala City at Jalan Tun Jugah here, when contacted yesterday.

He said although business had returned to his coffee shop, he was still operating at a loss – he believed that many other coffee shop operators were facing a similar situation.

“I believe that the breakeven point to cover our costs is for business activities to improve to 55 per cent.

“Even so, I don’t think businesses would fully recover for the whole of 2020 as people are still very worried about Covid-19,” he said, adding that coffee shops currently see more customers on weekdays as opposed to weekends as many still choose to stay at home when not required to go to work.

Meanwhile, Tan hoped that the state government would pay greater attention to the predicament affecting coffee shop operators and hawkers in Sarawak.

“The income for those of us involved in this sector is daily-based. Without revenue coming in, it would become a problem for us.”

He suggested the state government to offer micro-loans of between RM10,000 and RM50,000 each to coffee shop operators, depending the size of their businesses, with less stringent requirements.

“As long as operators can prove that their business is operating, then the loan should be offered. The government can absorb the interest rates – or at least, lower the interest rates in view of the current challenging business environment,” he added.