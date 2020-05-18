Covid-19: 47 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 6,941 – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 47 new positive Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) today, bringing the total cumulative tally to 6,941, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Out of the 47 cases, he said 21 were imported cases while the remaining 26 were locally transmitted, out of which 17 involved non-Malaysians.

The nationwide death toll from the virus remained at 113 as no deaths were recorded today.

Dr Noor Hisham said this in a press conference giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

He said that Malaysia recorded 44 recovery cases that were discharged today, bringing the total of recovery cases to 5,615.

Currently, there are 1,213 active cases where 13 of them receiving treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which 6 require ventilator support.