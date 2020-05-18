Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak for fifth consecutive day today

KUCHING: No new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak for the fifth consecutive day today, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said four cases have recovered and were discharged, where three are from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from Sibu Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries as of today are 435 cases or 79.96 per cent out of 544 total positive cases in Sarawak to date,” he said during a Covid-19 press conference here.

