Covid-19: Police reports lodged against individuals for allegedly spreading fake news

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has lodged police reports against several individuals for allegedly spreading fake news on social media with regard to Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said one of the fake news was from a Facebook user, where he alleged that the reason why Sarawak has been reporting no new cases for the last five days was because no screening was done.

“For your information, in Sarawak we have done 33,459 screenings. Details will be explained tomorrow (press conference) by Sarawak Heath Director Dr Chin Zin Hing, because there have been accusations or fake news that we (SDMC) reported zero (new cases) because we did not conduct any test or screening, which is a lie,” he told a press conference today.

He said SDMC has also detected several other fake news from different individuals on social media, and has lodged police reports against them as well.

“We want to give a stern warning to those spreading fake news, we will not hesitate to act against those spreading fake news because these fake news are creating a lot of confusion.

“It is also not helping (to combat Covid-19),” said Uggah who is also SDMC chairman.

Sarawak today reported no new positive Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day today, with only 19 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases.

Dr Chin assured that medical staff and those on the ground conducting Active Case Detection (ACD) operations are always screening all suspected close contacts and those showing any flu-like symptoms even though they were not positive of the virus.

“We also classified those who show any symptoms, although they are not positive, as PUI,” he said.

Uggah said more details on the number of screenings and ACD will be explained during a press conference tomorrow.

“We have done 33,459 screenings to date, and we have also conducted ACD operations in Kota Samarahan and Tabuan Lot.

“Tomorrow (May 19) we will give you the details on our test and screening procedure because we are following the standards set by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said.