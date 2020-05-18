Focus on transport connectivity, development in Sabah and Sarawak, King decrees

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wants the government to continue with efforts and initiatives to bridge the development and economic gap between states, including Sabah and Sarawak.

The efforts include enhancing people’s mobility by improving transport network connectivity, basic infrastructure and overall system.

His Majesty said in order to enhance the wellbeing of the people and bridge the development gap in Sabah and Sarawak, the government should implement critical infrastructure projects in both the states.

“We hope the people of Sabah and Sarawak will enjoy better transport network connectivity and facilities,” the King said in his Royal Address when opening the Third Session of 14th Parliament at Parliament House here today.

Apart from infrastructure development in the two states, His Majesty said the government should also pay attention to the interior areas in the peninsula, especially the Orang Asli settlements.

Referring to the latest data which showed more than two-thirds of Malaysians are in the towns, Al-Sultan Abdullah said their well-being, especially the B40s and M40s, as well as youths, should be upgraded, through homeownership efforts by having affordable homes and hire purchase scheme.

“As a caring government, the cost of living of the people will continue to be addressed in the best way possible,” he said.

Touching on the government’s commitment to improving access to equitable health service to the people, the King said health services in the country would be further improved by focusing on holistic prevention and treatment for the rural community, the Orang Asli and natives of Sabah and Sarawak. – Bernama