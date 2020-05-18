Food delivery rider killed in accident

SIBU: A youth was killed in an accident that occurred at Brooke Drive here last Saturday night.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the incident involved a motorcycle, which the victim was riding on, and a multipurpose vehicle (MPV). It was discovered that the youth, aged 17, was working as a runner for a food delivery company.

“The young motorcyclist was run over by the MPV from behind. The paramedics from Sibu Hospital pronounced him dead at the scene,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Stanley said the MPV driver was arrested under Section 112 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the same Act,” he said.

Separately, a 44-year-old unemployed man was killed while his pillion rider sustained serious injuries in an accident at Quarry Road here yesterday afternoon. It is reported that the motorcyclist, aged 44, was from Rumah Sebastian at Sungai Antu.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 27-year-old pillion rider was rushed to Sibu Hospital,” said Stanley.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was coming from Bukit Aup when he appeared to have lost control of his machine, which then veered to the wrong lane.

“The motorcycle then collided with a car, driven by a 39-year-old contractor,” said Stanley, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.