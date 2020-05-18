Gaya Street Sunday Market reopening postponed

KOTA KINABALU: The Gaya Street Hawkers’ Association decided to postpone the reopening of the Sunday market at Gaya Street here yesterday.

Its chairman, Lee Chee Kong, said the decision was made after a discussion with Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the Health Ministry.

Lee, in a statement, said risks of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) spread was integral in the decision-making.

DBKK had earlier announced that the market would be reopened to the public yesterday since it was closed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the Covid-19 spread in Sabah.

It said that hawkers have to take and record the temperature of workers prior to opening for business.

They also have to set up tents two meters away from the next one and set rotation for sales and placement for hawkers of the Gaya Street market.