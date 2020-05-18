Good progress in Covid-19 fight

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is making good progress in the battle against Covid-19.

Ranau is now a green zone with no active Covid-19 case as all three patients in the district have recovered from the virus, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

Sabah recorded no new positive case yesterday, while the total number of recoveries had increased by three to 299.

The recoveries are reported in Tawau (1), Keningau (1) and Ranau (1).

Meanwhile, seven patients were readmitted for treatment, including three in Kinabatangan, three in Keningau and one in Kunak.

With no new positive case reported yesterday, the total number of cases in Sabah remained at 331.

As it stands, Sabah has zero red zone, nine yellow zones and 17 green zones in terms of the number of active cases.

The nine districts classified as yellow zone for having between one and 40 active cases are Keningau (6), Lahad Datu (5), Kota Kinabalu (4), Kinabatangan (3), Semporna (3), Tawau (3), Tuaran (1), Penampang (1), and Kunak (1).

Meanwhile, the districts classified as green zone with no active case are Sandakan, Beaufort, Putatan, Kota Belud, Sipitang, Papar, Tambunan, Ranau, Beluran, Kudat, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Telupid, Tongod, Nabawan, Tenom and Kuala Penyu.

Nationwide, a total of 22 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, the third lowest since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force on March 18.

Prior to this, the second lowest number of positive cases was recorded on Saturday with 17 cases while the lowest was achieved on May 12, with 16 cases.

Health Ministry (MOH) director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the 22 new cases yesterday, five were imported cases while 17 more were local transmissions involving non-Malaysians.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country to 6,894 while the number of active infectivity cases is 1,210,” he said at the daily media conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 59 recoveries reported yesterday, bringing the total number of those have fully recovered and discharged to 5,571 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were no Covid-19 related deaths recorded, and the death toll in Malaysia remains at 113 cases.

He said 13 Covid-19 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with seven requiring ventilators.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the number of positive cases linked to inter-state travel, is very alarming, especially when they continued to occur even with the Conditional MCO (CMCO) enforced.

“To date, a total of 917 Covid-19 positive cases (14.1 per cent) from the total cases (6,894) have a history of inter-state travel.

“Malaysia had previously recorded 49 clusters in total, of which 18 of them were linked to inter-state travel. Ten clusters (inter-state) are still active,” he said.

In this regard, Dr Noor Hisham advised the public to be alert during the upcoming festive season as this could be a catalyst for the spread of Covid-19 infection to areas which have been categorised as green zone.