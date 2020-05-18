GPS is part of Perikatan Nasional, confirms Nanta

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi has confirmed that the state coalition is part of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“It’s true that GPS is part of PN as we feel that PN is more accommodating than Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He was commenting on the recent joint statement by all members of parliaments from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Barisan Nasional (BN), GPS, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) and PAS declaring their support for the formation of PN.

In the joint statement issued yesterday, all presidents and chairmen of the political parties involved said a PN Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been drafted towards achieving cooperation in the coalition.

Among the contents of the MoU were to strengthen and uphold the supremacy of the Federal Constitution, the sovereignty of the Malay Rulers, the principles of Rukun Negara and ensure the welfare and interests of all Malaysians regardless of religion and race.

Nanta said GPS always have Sarawak’s best interests at heart.

“GPS is always thinking of what is best for Sarawak and what is best for Sarawak now is to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We feel that we can work together with PN in developing Sarawak further,” he said.

Nanta, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general, said it was difficult for GPS to work together with component parties under the PH government.

“DAP was arrogant. They came to Sarawak and told us nasty things, for instance, how the state is going to be bankrupt (in three years’ time) and so on.

“PKR is now in a mess. Look at what happened of late. Their leaders in Sarawak are resigning from PKR.

“We can’t work together with PH but we can work closely and get things done with PN,” he said.

Meanwhile, PBB vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said PN is currently a “loose coalition and not a political party.”

“We must understand that PN is not a registered political party but a loose coalition of political parties that are willing to work together and form the federal government.

“Yes, I agree that GPS is a member of that loose coalition.”

When asked to confirm if GPS has joined PN, he asked what is there to join when PN is not yet registered.

“Unless it is a registered entity, only then can a political party join it,” he said.

Previously, GPS had said that it was not a member of PN, even though it supports Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

In a statement issued in February, the state coalition said it is only a political entity in Sarawak that support the prime minister for the interests of the nation and to save it from political instability, without sacrificing the interests of Sarawak.

“At this juncture, GPS will only be a political party that is friendly to Perikatan Nasional,” the statement read.