Health DG: Covid-19 screening mandatory for S’wak, Sabah students returning from Peninsula

KUCHING: Students returning to Sarawak and Sabah from Peninsular Malaysia are required to undergo Covid-19 screening, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“For students returning to Sarawak or Sabah, they have to go through Covid-19 sampling.

“Should they are tested negative, the remainder of their quarantine duration should be done at their respective home,” he said when speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He pointed out that between April 27 and yesterday, the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) had sent home 49,019 students to their families.

For inter-state travels in Peninsular Malaysia, he said the students were required to undergo 14-day quarantine when they arrived home.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham called on the students to learn from a case involving several Higher Learning Institution (IPT) students who disobeyed the notice under Section 14 of the Prevention and Control of Infectios Diseases Act 1988 – which required them to undergo home quarantine.

He added the students who disobeyed the notice were tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result of their actions, they possess the risk for Covid-19 infections to spread to high-risk groups such as senior citizen, children and those with a history of chronic diseases,” he said.