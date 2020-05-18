Ismail Sabri: Give your real names, contact numbers when entering business premises

KUCHING: Provide genuine name and contact when dining out at any food premises to enable the authorities to trace individuals in case of emergency, advised Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government did not expect diners to provide their identification card (IC) number for fear of violation of privacy, but they must give genuine name and contact for tracing purposes.

The Defence Minister said they had come across several cases where diners wrote down ‘Superman’ or ‘Batman’ as their name, not to mention that these individuals also gave inaccurate contact numbers.

“We have decided that only name and contact numbers are required for those who dine out at eating premises like a restaurant. The purpose is so that if anything like Covid-19 positive cases have been found, we can contact those who have come into close contact with these positive cases.

“But I was made to understand that many people do not give their genuine name and contact. Instead, they write down ‘Superman’, ‘Batman’ and others. How do we contact them?” he said when responding to questions during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said he could comprehend why some business operators had requested their customers to show their IC.

He added that they had to make sure that the name their customers had written down was genuine.

“Hence, I hope individuals who visit a restaurant or other food premises would give your real name and contact. This is because in any emergency, we can contact you.

“But if you see ‘Superman’, you will wonder who that is. Worse still, the contact is not genuine. In the end, it might be themselves who will be in trouble,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added: “We need to ensure that all of them can be contacted so that if they are in close contact with any Covid-19 positive cases, they can be saved.”