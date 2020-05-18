KPDNHEP to announce 2020 Festive Season Price Control Scheme tomorrow – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will announce the 2020 Festive Season Price Control Scheme tomorrow in conjunction with the forthcoming celebrations of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government through KPDNHEP will closely monitor the price of essential goods such as chicken so that businessmen would not take advantage of the situation to hike prices.

“KPDNHEP will announce the scheme tomorrow. I have spoken to the Minister of KPDNHEP (Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi) who will announce the scheme.

“With the scheme, all essential goods including chicken for the coming celebration of Hari Raya will have a ceiling price. So, wait for the announcement,” he said when responding to questions during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

He was told by a reporter that some sellers in Terengganu had hiked the price of chicken up to RM19.60 per kilogramme and prompted for action to be taken by the government.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri reported that KPDNHEP had inspected 1,003 various premises for the 25 controlled items in the last 24 years.

In general, he said the government was informed that the supply of essential food was sufficient and able to meet the continuous demand of the country.

He warned wholesalers and retailers not to simply hike prices of essential food and advised the community not to worry about any shortage of food supply.

“Like I said, the food supply is sufficient during this Ramadan month.”

The Defence Minister also urged the business sector and general public to practise social distancing and observe personal hygiene during any business transactions.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry had also ensured that the stockpiles of essential food such as fish, chicken and rice in the country were sufficient.

“Not only is the food supply at the various premises sufficient but our stockpiles by suppliers and wholesalers are sufficient too,” he said.