Long queue outside Puspakom Kuching as vehicles wait their turn for inspection

KUCHING: A long queue of vehicles formed outside the Kuching computerised vehicle inspection centre (Puspakom) here today, following the government’s directive to only allow 50 vehicles to enter Puspakom centres to ensure safety during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Puspakom headquarters communications department in Kuala Lumpur told The Borneo Post today that the centre in Kuching could actually accommodate up to 150 vehicles, but was limited to 50 vehicles to adhere with the CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP).

“This is a challenge for us given that vehicles undergoing inspection have to wait for their turns outside the Puspakom premises. However, prevention of Covid-19 outbreak is a shared responsibility so all customers are advised to adhere to Covid-19 infection prevention measures and maintain hygiene at all times,” said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that the number of vehicles present for inspection were approximately the same before the Movement Control Order (MCO) and CMCO and that the situation was well under control.

Apart from that, to avoid congestion, Puspakom has developed the MyPUSPAKOM system to facilitate those wishing to deal with Puspakom and all they need to do is make a reservation through the system before any inspection.

“No walk-in customers will be accepted for except for vehicles whose inspection certificate expires between March 18, 2020 and April 28, 2020. These walk-in groups are required to set an inspection date beforehand to determine the due date for their vehicle inspection,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile a few drivers of vehicles who queued up for inspection commented that they had no choice but to obey the rules and guidelines despite having to withstand the hot weather inside their respective vehicles while waiting outside.

“I guess this is just the way it is when we send our vehicles for inspection here. We just have to follow the procedures and wait for our turn,” said Jong Ing Zhi, who is a tow truck driver.

Another driver, Nilly Robert from Simunjan and working as a lorry driver for a construction company, commented that the queue was longer than usual today.

Nilly also noted that the queue was not as long compared to when the CMCO was newly enforced in Sarawak.

Puspakom has resumed operations nationwide for both periodic and regular Inspection of certain category commercial vehicles beginning April 29 and is fully operational from May 11.

To meet the high demand, Puspakom Kuching also operated on May 16 and 17, which were weekend holidays, for customers who is on a walk-in basis as a sign of being committed to providing the best possible service to their customers.