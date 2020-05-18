‘Malaysians with PR status can return to country of residency’

KUCHING: Malaysians who hold Permanent Resident (PR) status in a different country will be allowed to return to that country during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We allow Malaysians who wish to return to the country which they hold permanent residency. However, it will be a one-way trip as they will not be allowed to return until CMCO has ended,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

Ismail Sabri reminded that the country’s policy for the time being is that all foreigners are not allowed to enter Malaysia, while Malaysians returning from abroad are subjected to 14 days of quarantine.

On a separate development, he said the National Security Council is still drafting the standard operating

procedure (SOP) for organisers who request for media coverage during the Covid-19 outbreak.

This was in response to a recent photo showing a group of media practitioners not observing social distancing while covering an event in Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri expressed confidence the CMCO would come to an end if everyone played their part in adhering to the restrictions set by the government, and the downward trend of positive cases continued.