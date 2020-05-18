Minister reminds mall management to comply strictly with SOP under CMCO

MIRI: A surprise inspection conducted by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) here yesterday revealed that a shopping mall in Tudan was not complying fully with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

According to Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is the minister in-charge of SDMC Miri Division, the management of this particular mall would need to ensure proper social distancing of at least 1 metre is observed at all times during its operating hours.

The SDMC Miri operation, which involved local enforcement personnel, also covered three supermarkets here yesterday.

“Based on our inspection, there’s one shopping centre that needs to improve the implementation of its social-distancing rule.

“In this regard, the authorities concern have been instructed to meet up with the management of the mall and the supermarkets tomorrow (today), to guide them on the implementation of the SOP,” said the minister in a press statement.

During the operation, Lee took the opportunity to remind all shop operators and shoppers to always adhere to the SOP and other relevant guidelines set by the government through the Health Ministry and the SDMC, in order to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

He also advised every member of the community to remain vigilant and work together with the authorities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This fight is not over yet, even with Sarawak registering a declining trend in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.”

Accompanying Lee throughout the inspection yesterday were acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Miri City Council (MCC) secretary Morshidi Fredericks, Insp Erwin Geoffry Ussan from the district police headquarters, as well as People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela) personnel and MCC enforcement officers.