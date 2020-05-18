Muslims understand need for Hari Raya restriction

KUCHING: Hari Raya will be different this year; it’s going to feel very unnatural – no open houses and certainly no ‘balik kampung’.

We are living in the new normal, where social gatherings are discouraged not just during festivals but also public gatherings including shaking hands.

This also means that we may have to forego the traditions and practices usually associated with welcoming Syawal.

Fortunately, technology makes it possible to adapt to the new normal, especially for those who are not from Sarawak.

For civil servant Mohd Afifi Azham Mohd, 31, who hails from Taiping, Perak, he has to be contented with celebrating Hari Raya with his family in Kuching this year.

“Insya Allah (God willing) my family and I will have a simple celebration at our home in Kota Samarahan. We look forward to try out Sarawak’s famous Raya menu, and follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) as outlined by the government.

“It’s sad that we as a family cannot return to my wife’s village in Kelantan and mine in Perak due to the inter-state travel ban but definitely we will communicate by video call during Hari Raya with our family members,” said Mohd Afifi Azham, who will be celebrating Raya in Sarawak for the first time.

Mohd Hafiz Sulong, 31, from Batu Pahat, Johor will celebrate his second Hari Raya here, but alone this time as his wife Khoirul Naafizatul Isma is still stranded in her village in Tanjung Karang, Selangor because of interstate travel ban .

“This year will be my second year celebrating Hari Raya here. I will celebrate it alone as my wife could not make it to Kuching because of CMCO. This year is supposed to be my turn to go back to my village in Batu Pahat, but because of Covid-19, all travel plans are cancelled,” said Hafiz.

Although he felt rather sad, he said he would overcome the sadness by working on the first day of Hari Raya as he will be overseeing the Police CMCO operations room until the CMCO is lifted.

“My first day of Raya will be spent in the operations room, so hopefully I would not be so sad as I will be occupied with work but definitely there will be a video call with my wife, my parents and my siblings,” he said and added that his siblings in Kuala Lumpur and Pahang will not be home for Raya either in view of the ban on inter-state travel.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old nurse Zurina Rozlan attached to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) said she will spend Hari Raya in self-quarantine at home from May 13 to 27.

Prior to coming back to Kuching, Zurina underwent a year of nursing management basic post study in Kuala Lumpur while assisting in Covid-19 cases the last two months.

“For me as a frontliner, I prioritise and follow the SOP by social distancing which is very important. I have seen the condition of Covid-19 patients.

“That’s why when I got back I was ever willing to be quarantined even until Hari Raya is over, to protect myself and my family,” she said.

The number of flights being limited, stringent procedures and mandatory quarantines are the order of the day now, said 52-year-old Amla Zainaton Kamal, a support specialist with a US based company in Kuala Lumpur, who hails from Kg Bintangor, Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol here.

“The Australian group Air Supply once had this hit about four decades ago called ‘Old Habits Die Hard’.

“Same goes with our normal rituals in life. The Hari Raya exodus definitely being one of them. It would be a paramount effort for instance for natives of Bumi Kenyalang like myself to do so this year.

“Come to think of it, maybe it’s just not worth the trouble. The reality is we have no choice or it violates the law. It is our responsibility to adapt to this new norm,” said Amla.

However, technology is a lot of help especially during this coming Hari Raya, she added.

“I will video call my family back in Kuching on the morning of Raya.

“It is different and yes, I do miss them but I am lucky that I have my mom, three other siblings, my daughters and grandsons here in KL,” she said.

Kasmini Kaiyisah Kasim, a 24-year-old self employed, said its devastating as they cannot go back to Sarikei for Hari Raya to celebrate with her paternal grandmother, Enon @ Uteh, 87.

“We have a very big family of more than 40. My grandmother is the happiest when all of her children and grandchildren are all together with her but sadly not this year due to Covid-19.

“My grandma will be celebrating Hari Raya with one of my aunties and uncle, as most of her children are in Kuching,” said Kasmini Kaiyisah, adding they will be celebrating Hari Raya at home in Kuching.

For Saifuddin Bernard Blaydes, a 60-year-old pensioner from Taman Sukma here, they will be abiding by the CMCO requirements.

“We will accept only 20 family members on the first day.

“We have big families and many friends. I apologise if we can’t accommodate them. It is better to be safe,” said Saifuddin.

Even though three of his six children would not be able to come home for Hari Raya, he said he would accept it as the new normal.

“It will be just my wife and three other children at home. I understand that my other three children won’t be home because of travel restriction. I wish them well and safe.

“My apology if I cannot extend any invitation to visit us but let us all support the cause to be safe during this time, even if we are not used to it,” he advised.