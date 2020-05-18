NSC survey finds 74 pct respondents prefer closed-door Aidilfitri – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 74 per cent of over 2,000 respondents in a recent survey stated that they preferred a closed-door Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He said the same survey pointed out that 20 per cent of the respondents would not mind hosting their relatives nearby on the first day of Aidilfitri.

“Only six per cent of these respondents say they want to receive relatives living from a distance and neighbours. Because of the 74 per cent, we do not need to worry too much,” he said when responding to questions at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

He was asked whether the National Security Council (NSC) would be coming up with more stringent standard operating procedures (SOP) for the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

Ismail Sabri said even though the government had allowed a maximum of 20 persons for the open house on the first day of Aidilfitri, 74 per cent had indicated that they would not host any outsiders than their own family members.

He was confident that if everyone were to emulate this 74 per cent, the country would not have to worry about a new wave of Covid-19 infection during the forthcoming festival.

“We hope that the 20 per cent and six per cent will follow the 74 per cent, celebrate with their own family members within the household.

“God willing, we shall be able to break the chain of Covid-19 infection because people have been worried about a ‘balik kampung’ cluster,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had inspected 120 construction sites.

Of these, he said 15 construction sites had complied with the SOP under this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period while eight others failed to do so.

He added that CIDB had ordered one construction site to close down operation.