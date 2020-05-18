Parliament sitting goes smoothly with 220 MPs, 51 Senators in attendance

KUALA LUMPUR: The opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament today went smoothly in a harmonious environment with 220 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 51 Senators in attendance.

Strict health and safety regulations were imposed during the one-day sitting which was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so as to be in compliance with the standard operating procedures for meetings during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The MPs and Senators, all wearing the official ceremonial white uniform and face masks, were seen entering the august hall from at 9 am and mingling amongst themselves, with Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attending the meeting for the first time as Prime Minister.

The seating arrangement for the sitting was done in compliance with the social distancing rules. Two MPs were absent as they were instructed to observe 14-day quarantine for being close contact to Covid-19 patient.

The sitting which was previously scheduled to be held from March 9 to April 16 but was postponed to today due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw only the delivery of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s Royal Address.

In the Royal Address, the King cautioned politicians not to drag the country once again into political turmoil, especially now that the people are putting up with hardship and facing a difficult future as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contributions and sacrifices of frontliners working above and beyond the call of duty in combating Covid-19 were also hailed by Al-Sultan Abdullah and all those present when they all rose and gave a round of applause to show their appreciation to all the frontliners.

The sitting was adjourned at 10.55 am.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the second meeting is scheduled to be held from July 13 to Aug 27, which will see the tabling and debate of the motion of thanks for the Royal Address, other bills, and the 12th Malaysia Plan. – Bernama