PKR Kakus women chief, Sap sub-branch committee members quit party

TATAU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kakus women chief Caroline Ukau @ Gerunsin today announced her resignation from the party with immediate effect.

She said that it was a difficult decision that she had to make.

“I decided to join PKR because I was attracted to the party’s principles of fighting for justice for the people, and bring reforms to our beloved state Sarawak” she added.

Furthermore, Caroline said the reason that had led to her resignation was because she had lost confidence and trust in the party leadership.

She also said the recent mass sacking and suspension of party members, which included the good and credible Sarawak leaders were beyond comprehension and unacceptable to many especially the grassroots supporters in Sarawak.

Nevertheless, Caroline thanked the PKR members who had given her the mandate as a former PKR Kakus women chief and previous party leadership for giving her the platform to serve the community as well as the nation.

At the same time, she said all the committee members of PKR Sap sub-branch also announced their resignation from the party with immediate effect.