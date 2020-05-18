Police to intensify, tighten inspections at roadblocks in conjunction with Aidilfitri, says S’wak police chief

KUCHING: Sarawak police will intensify and tighten inspections at every roadblock in the state in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations, says Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Aidi Ismail.

He said this would be to monitor the public from taking any opportunity to go back to their villages or hometowns during the festive seasons.

“At the same time, the police will further tighten inspections at each roadblock to deter individuals who do not have permits from inter-district travel throughout the state.

“The police have also tightened the movement permits to deter the public to go back to their villages/hometowns during the festive seasons, Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak,” he said.

Aidi also reminded the public that to always observe directives issued throughout the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreaks that hit the country today.

Meanwhile, for the period between May 13 to May 17, the Sarawak Police Districts’ headquarters (IPDs) have received about 30,782 applications to cross inter districts throughout Sarawak.

He added, from the total, about 28, 657 applications have been approved while remaining applications are rejected.

On the same matter (CMCO), he said as of yesterday, about 27,740 notifications of the opening of the economic sectors have been received.

“Of these total, 20,240 were received via online and 7,500 were via the emails,” he said.