Rep warns of complacency towards Covid-19

KAPIT: Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat is concerned that some people here seem to ignore the risk of being infected by the highly contagious Covid-19 virus by being indifferent to the rules.

He said he had observed that there were people coming to town not wearing face mask, which could expose themselves to the risk of being infected by the coronavirus.

They were even seen not practising social distancing and neglecting personal hygiene, and bringing the elderly with them who are more vulnerable to the disease, he added.

“I wish to stress that we are responsible for own health. While the government is taking every measure to contain and prevent the spread of the virus, the public must cooperate fully by strictly adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) outlined in the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to ensure we are free from the virus,” Jamit cautioned when speaking to The Borneo Post recently.

He was particularly dismayed seeing a mother bringing a child when queuing up in front of a bank here, and said the same scene could be noticed at the market and five-foot ways.

He also advised the business community in town to strictly adhere to the CMCO SOP guidelines at their shops, and not allow those with high body temperature to enter their shops.

In addition, he advised the public to stay home and not go out except for urgent purposes.

“If you have to come to town, make sure you do not bring your young children and the elderly, and avoid crowded places,” he said.

Jamit also gave Kapit Division Disaster Management and frontliners the thumbs up for their tireless effort in keeping Kapit Covid-19-free.