Sabah politician arrested for drugs

KOTA KINABALU: A divisional youth leader from a ruling Sabah party was arrested for being under the influence of drugs at the Paradise army camp in Kota Belud on Saturday night.

It was learned that the suspect had gone to the restricted military area and was detained by army personnel after behaving strangely.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested by police at about 8pm after being stopped at the security post.

Guards found that the politician was high on drugs and called the police.

Sabah Deputy police commissioner Datuk Mazli Mazlan confirmed the arrest yesterday after details of the politician had gone viral on social media.

He said that the suspect was under investigation for drug abuse.

However, he said there was no trouble caused by the suspect at the military area.

Since late Sunday, pictures were being spread on social media with some netizens claiming that the suspect breached the military security area, with some putting up posts which claimed that the suspect marched around the area.