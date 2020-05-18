Sabahan tertiary students in Peninsula can’t be sent home due to lack of quarantine facilities – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Sarawak has no issue with shortage of quarantine centres like what Sabah is facing, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

At the daily update press conference today, the Defence Minister said some parents in Sabah had lamented that their children, who are pursuing tertiary education in Peninsular Malaysia, were not being sent home.

“An issue arises in Sabah, that is they are not able to quarantine students who return home from Peninsular Malaysia due to a lack of quarantine facilities,” he said in Putrajaya.

Ismail Sabri, however, said the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Higher Education and Sabah state government had arrived at an agreement to solve the issue.

According to him, most of these students have been staying in their respective campuses for a month and counting.

He said the MoH had regarded them as clear of Covid-19 since they showed no symptoms.

“So in the end, we agree that before they are sent back, we do swab tests on them. If they are found Covid-19 negative, they can return to their home state and do not need to undergo the mandatory quarantine at the quarantine centre but home quarantine.

“By so doing, students from Sabah will be able to be sent home. But if they are found Covid-19 positive, they will be sent to the hospital,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said 652 Sarawakian students had been sent to four airports in the state namely Miri, Kuching, Bintulu and Sibu yesterday.

He added that more than 2,000 Sarawakian students were still at their respective campuses in Peninsular Malaysia, waiting to be sent home.