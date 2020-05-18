Six premises ordered to close

KOTA KINABALU: Six premises have been ordered to close under Section 18(1)(f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for not abiding by the social distancing rule and operational permit order.

Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the premises included two departmental stores, one eatery, a telecommunication outlet, a workshop and a water machine.

The six premises were among the 529 inspected by the Inspectorate and Legislative Unit of the Sabah Health Department with other agencies on May 15 (Friday) in an integrated operation on the Movement Control Order (MCO).

On another note, Dr Rundi said there had been a large movement of people returning to Sabah in a short time period since May 6.

“Screening and sample taking will be conducted on all the passengers, after which they will be issued quarantine order,” she said in her statement on Saturday.

Dr Rundi added that 2,080 people were undergoing quarantine in 40 quarantine centres all over Sabah as of 5pm on Saturday; and 7,585 people on home quarantine order as of May 15.

She hoped that those under home quarantine would carry out the order responsibly.

“For those in quarantine centres, the State Health Department hopes that they will be patient with the situation.

“All of us should understand that the Covid-19 outbreak is not something planned but a fluid situation.

“We urge the people to carry out the heavy responsibility in breaking the chain of infection among Sabahans.”