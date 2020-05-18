Sony’s latest mid-range Xperia 10 II features water resistance, quality entertainment

KUCHING: Sony announced the Xperia 10 II, adding a new super-mid model to its portfolio of all-round entertainment smartphones.

“Sony disrupts its super-mid-range of devices with Xperia 10 II by bringing more Sony technology than ever before. Xperia 10 II has a sleek, lightweight design and is the perfect smartphone for entertainment on the go with our latest 21:9 Wide OLED screen to give you a fantastic viewing experience,” said Sony Singapore Marketing Company president Atsushi Endo.

As with Xperia 10, Xperia 10 II features a six inch 21:9 Wide design and a new sleek OLED screen with TRILUMINOS display for mobile, found in BRAVIA TVs, enhancing entertainment with an immersive viewing experience.

Xperia 10 II’s high quality OLED display with video image optimisation means deeper blacks and more vibrant colours.

The 21:9 display presents more unique usability experiences exclusive to Sony, such as multi-window which allows users to have two screens or apps open at the same time for efficient multi-tasking.

There is also the added ability to switch easily between last used and recommended apps for easier usability with new multi-window switch feature. Side sense also offers easy access to apps with a simple touch.

Xperia 10 II features a triple lens camera offering 12MP, and two 8MP lenses and the same focal length combination as Xperia 1: ultra-wide-angle (16mm), wide-angle (26mm) and telephoto (52mm).

The new Xperia 10 II also features 21:9 image capture and movie recording capabilities in high quality 4K.

Xperia 10 II is slim at just 69mm width, 21:9 Wide display and lightweight at 151 grammes. With IP65/IP68 water and dust resistance , along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Xperia 10 II it is protected against the elements for worry-free use.

Under its hood, the Xperia 10 II boast a 3,600mAh battery life. Its charging technologies help the battery stay healthy. Leaving a fully-charged battery plugged-in can damage it, so battery care charges the phone to 90 per cent, and waits before it charges to 100 per cent just before your wake-up time whilst Xperia Adaptive Charging adjusts levels to make sure the battery is never overworked.

Xperia 10 II features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform, which is designed for reliable performance and fast connectivity.

Sony audio technology is packed into the Xperia 10 II with High-Resolution and High-Resolution Wireless Audio for an authentic audio experience, both wired with the 3.5mm jack or wireless.

The Xperia 10 II in black, grey, mint and blue will be available in Malaysia from July 2020 at Sony Stores KLCC and The Curve, Sony Store Online, Sony flagship store on Lazada and Sony authorised dealers at a recommended retail price of RM1,799.

Technical Specifications

Sony Xperia 10 II

Size: 157 x 69 x 8.2mm

Weight: 151 grammes

Display: 6-inch, 21:9 wide display, FHD+ OLED 2520×1080

Durability: Water resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Rear camera: Triple lens camera 12MP, 8MP, 8MP

Camera feature: HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo, LED, Photo flash, Photo light, Video light, 2x Optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, up to 10FPS burst shooting, Superior Auto, Manual mode, QR code reader, Creative effect, Night mode, Panorama, Bokeh effect

Front camera: 8MP

Audio: Hi-res audio, DSEE HX, Stereo Recording, Qualcomm aptX HD audio

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Operating system: Android 10

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 Mobile Platform

Battery: 3600mAh