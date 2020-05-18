Ten conditions for Tawau stall operators

TAWAU: The Tawau Municipal Council (TMC) has come up with ten conditions as standard operating procedures (SOP) for stall operators at Sabindo Sunday Market and Chester Night Market.

Its president, Datuk Ir. Amrullah Kamal, in consideration of those who had lost their source of income for eight weeks since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was imposed, said he had visited the sites and had come up with the ten conditions as SOP for operators.

The ten conditions are: double spacing from one stall to another (two meters apart); provide a ‘One Way Street’; only two entrances/exits in front, from Daeng Mepatta Road and at the rear from Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) market direction; and children are not allowed, and elderly are not encouraged.

Apart from that, visitors must wear facemask or will be told to leave; visitors body temperature will be taken, those above 37.5 ° C will not be allowed to enter; one-meter social distancing, including queuing for turn on the entire pedestrian walkways at the Sunday market; hawkers are assigned to reprimand visitors who do not pay attention to social distancing rule; all hawkers must wear face mask; and hawkers must have sanitizer.

In Sandakan, Kim Fung Market Mile 4 and Elopura Market Mile 1 ½ are open for business in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from the Ministry of Health.

Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun said all customers who went to the market would have their names and phone numbers recorded by the hawkers.

He said customers must also wear face masks, and their body temperature would be taken before they were allowed to enter the open markets.

“We remind all customers to practise social distancing when patronising the markets. The tables and chairs are arranged to be two meters apart from each other.

“Hawkers and workers must ensure that the tables and chairs are cleaned and disinfected after each customer’s use,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chong had donated rice to every hawker in Kim Fung Market and Elopura Market on Saturday.

He said that the donation was his personal contribution with the intention to help the local community in this trying time.